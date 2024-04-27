Bernat Super Value Yarn 197g 7oz Magenta

bernat super value yarn pattern create this vibrant knitBernat Super Value Yarn.Nanapatlees Rippling Vest Made It Bernat Super Value.C2c Bunny Pillow Pattern By Sarah Zimmerman Ravelry.Crochet Bunny C2c Blanket Repeat Crafter Me.Bernat Super Value Yarn Color Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping