3d Stacked Column Chart Amcharts Regarding 3d Stacked Bar

how to create am chart using salesforce lightning componentBar Chart Label Bullet Is Cut Off From Highest Bar Issue.Javascript Amcharts Missing Columns In Bar Column Graphs.Amcharts Multiple Column Chart.Tutorial On Labels Index Labels In Chart Canvasjs.Bar Chart Amcharts Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping