Android Problem With Kotlin Update Real Database Permanent Loop

viewpager in android using android studio kotlinHow To Develop Android App Using Kotlin Loginworks.Kotlin Vs Java What 39 S Best For Your Android Development Project.How To Fix Quot Module Was Compiled With An Incompatible Version Of Kotlin.Android App Development With Kotlin Why Do It In 2023.Android Kotlin Forecast App 14 Detail Of Future Weather Mvvm Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping