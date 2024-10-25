Android Studio 解决could Not Resolve Com Android Tools Build Gradle 7 4 2

could not find org jetbrains kotlin kotlin stdlib jdk8 1 3 72 issueModule Was Compiled With An Incompatible Version Of Kotlin Jetified.Module Was Compiled With An Incompatible Version Of Kotlin Jetified.Duplicate Class Kotlin Time Jdk8 Durationconversionsjdk8kt Found In.Could Not Find Org Jetbrains Kotlin Kotlin Stdlib Jdk8 1 3 60 Eap 25.Android Could Not Resolve Kotlin Stdlib Common 1 6 21 Jar Org Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping