How To Position Month And Year Between Chart Tick Marks

removing chart x and y axis labels in 3 2Chart Managing Legends Pc Soft On Line Documentation.Bi Dashboard Design November 2017.Plant Based Foods Clean Labels Are Top Trends In 2017.How To Change The Color Of Y Axis Labels In Different Color.2017 Chart Labels Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping